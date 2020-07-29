Letter: Jonathan Mosher Has Compassion for Crime Victims

Dear Editor
I have known Jonathan Mosher for several years while working for the Justice System.
During this time I have come to know him as an honest and respectful individual with the integrity, vision and ambition to get things done. As a Prosecutor he has worked tirelessly to see justice brought to those who would victimize and harm our community (State v. Watson, State v. Vargas, etc.). When working through difficult cases, Jonathan puts sympathy, compassion and rights for the victim first.
Experience, integrity, compassion and ambition for progressive change are ALL characteristics at Jonathan's core, and that is why I am endorsing Jonathan Mosher as a candidate for Pima County Attorney.
Sincerely JA
Joseph Alvarez
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!