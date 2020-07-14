Letter: Jonathan Mosher is best qualified to be County Attorney

Take it from me, the job of County Attorney requires far more than just being a lawyer. Your County Attorney must also possess the experience, competence and qualifications to administer and manage a large, urban prosecutor's office with a budget of $40 million and staff over 400,. To make complex, difficult policy and prosecution decisions requires experience and a deep understanding of the issues. Jonathan Mosher is the only candidate in this race whose qualifications, preparation for and commitment to serving as our County Attorney is simply beyond doubt. He has the necessary experience, as well as a proven record of working to improve the criminal justice system and the safety of our community. He can be counted on to run the office with integrity and professionalism. I have endorsed Jonathan Mosher because it is an investment in competent government and the future safety of this community.
Barbara LaWall
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
