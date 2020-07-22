Letter: Jonathan Mosher Knocks It Out of the Park
Letter: Jonathan Mosher Knocks It Out of the Park

I watched the Arizona Star endorsement interview for County Attorney and I can only come to one conclusion: Jonathan Mosher is the best and only qualified candidate for Pima County Attorney.

I know Jonathan as an experienced, focused leader who is dedicated to his profession, faithfully serving the people of Pima County as a prosecutor for the past 15 years. He is smart, kind, empathetic, and principled.

What sets Jonathan apart is his professional expertise, curiosity, and rigor for extraordinarily demanding work schedules. He prosecutes cases involving violent crimes, including homicides, sexual assaults, and child abuse. He trained and taught attorneys, held supervisory positions, and was the Chief Trial Counsel. Before his mandatory leave of absence, he directed, managed, and guided the 70 attorneys in Criminal Division.

He is reform minded and will stop seeking the death penalty and prosecuting adults for personal possession of Marijuana, will end cash bail, and expand drug diversion programs.

After seeing the interview of all the candidates, I will be voting for Jonathan Mosher.

Patricia Wiedhopf

Northeast side

