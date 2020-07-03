Letter: Jonathan Mosher‘s Justice Reform Plan will work

As a multicultural artist with an interest in history and politics, I am intrigued and excited by the positive shift our country is making in favor of criminal justice reform. I see it here in Tucson where multicultural protest marches have brought together diverse communities demanding change in policing and respect for black and brown lives.
There is an important election coming up for a new County Attorney that could bring about this positive change.
I have read the Justice Reform Plan put forth by candidate Jonathan Mosher. It includes police reforms, drug policy reform, and a new prosecution philosophy. I support this plan and believe it will work if it is implemented. I have spent time talking with Mr. Mosher and getting to know him. He is committed to this reform plan and has the ability to carry it out. I hope the voters will give him the chance.
Rozana Villanes
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
