Letter: Jonathan Mosher won the Debate

I watched the County Attorney debate on Zoom. There were three lawyers: Conover, Diebolt and Mosher. In my opinion, Mosher won the debate. He expressed the most passion and sincerity, and he was the most knowledgeable. He really got into explaining things. He did a good job explaining why the County Attorney can save money if they stop prosecuting people for marijuana. And he explained why he thought the police office that killed George Floyd should be charged with the highest form of murder. Mosher has experience prosecuting murderers. I am convinced he is the best one for County Attorney.

Karina Alfaro

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

