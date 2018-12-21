Years into the future the recent trials of Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz will still be studied as a template on how to beat a murder charge. Swartz can thank the deep pockets of the Border Patrol union for spending a fortune to keep him out of prison and to preserve the impunity agents enjoy in these shootings.
Also prosecutorial blunders and highly questionable decisions by the judge helped prevent a fair trail. Add a jury selection process that stacked the deck in favor of Swartz, and just like magic, shooting an unarmed teen 10 times in the back and head was not a crime. A civil lawsuit stills holds out hope of some degree of justice but the Elena Rodriguez family's valiant struggle has greatly raised awareness of excessive use of lethal force by Border Patrol agents and helped reduce shootings. Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, presente!
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.