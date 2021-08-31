 Skip to main content
Letter: Joshua Jacobsen's Privilege Is Showing
Letter: Joshua Jacobsen's Privilege Is Showing

Sometimes the satire writes itself. Recently, a guest opinion opposing Tucson's minimum wage initiative appeared in my Facebook feed ("Tucson's Wage Initiative Creates Problems," Sunday, August 29). Above the article, the Star noted that it was by "Tucson business owner Joshua Jacobsen."

I had to know what business Jacobsen owned, since any company that’s committed to underpaying its employees doesn't deserve my support. A quick search revealed a LinkedIn page and a company website, and from the two it was easy to conclude that Jacobsen went to work for his family business immediately after college. Daddy handed him a ready-made business, and he hasn’t worked a minimum-wage job in about three decades, if ever.

It's comical that someone as out of touch as Jacobsen wrote a doomsday piece about the $15 minimum wage. Thanks, but I'll listen to the many educators, social workers, elected officials, and labor and faith leaders who have endorsed this initiative. They know what's at stake.

Matt Peters

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

