I was so disappointed that Rep. Ciscomani used his power on the appropriations committee to vote to cut off funding for three community projects just because they had the initials “LGBT” in their names. Don’t our gay and trans brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers deserve community centers and senior housing services? From my point of view, the American Dream, that you speak so fondly of, does not exclude people because of who they love. All American citizens should be eligible for life-saving funding. Please, Rep. Ciscomani, show some respect and compassion for people who may be different than you.