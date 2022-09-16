Letter: Juan Ciscomani for District 6

There is a new face running for U.S. House of Representatives, District 6, Republican conservative Juan Ciscomani. He is a first generation American and father of six. His web site reflects being endorsed by the U.S. Border Patrol Council, the AZ Police Association, the National Home Builders Association, etc. He worked for the Latino Chamber of Commerce, was a senior advisor to Governor Ducey and Vice-Chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. He is not a Trump endorsed candidate. His opponent is Democrat Kirsten Engel, who served one year in the AZ Senate, then decided to run for Congress. She is a former "environmentalist" attorney, Professor and Associate Dean at U of A. In other words, a far left liberal that will vote in lock step with Nancy Pelosi's liberal agenda. How much did student tuitions rise under her term at U of A? Engel has previously stated, "We must put a STOP to racist hate crimes fueled by tolerance of white supremacists." Another divisive Progressive Democrat.