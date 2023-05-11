As a voter in AZ CD6, I’m appalled and dismayed to read the several letters that have been recently published by the Star excoriating Congressman Juan Ciscomani on one issue or another. This is obviously an organized effort by the Democrats to tarnish the reputation of a fine Representative…father, husband and servant of the people in his District. Moreover, the attack ads already running on local TV, paid for by a leftist out-of-state PAC, are, quite frankly, filled with untruths.
He is strong on the Republican values of personal responsibility, fiscal responsibility, border security, national defense and adherence to the Constitution.
I know Juan and Laura personally and professionally. No two finer people walk the face of this earth. It’s an honor to call them friends, and to have Juan represent me and my family in the U.S. House of Representatives.
David Eppihimer
East side
