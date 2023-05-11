As a voter in AZ CD6, I’m appalled and dismayed to read the several letters that have been recently published by the Star excoriating Congressman Juan Ciscomani on one issue or another. This is obviously an organized effort by the Democrats to tarnish the reputation of a fine Representative…father, husband and servant of the people in his District. Moreover, the attack ads already running on local TV, paid for by a leftist out-of-state PAC, are, quite frankly, filled with untruths.