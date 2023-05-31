I get a kick out of all the negative letters about Juan Ciscomani. He is really a bad guy because he wants to balance the Federal Budget. He has never said anything about cutting Social Security benefits or Medicare. Tell me we cannot cut something out of our bloated Federal budget. The Progressives want to continue printing money and kick the can down the road increasing inflation and creating a burden for our children. The Progressives are scared to death of Juan Ciscomani because he is young, intelligent and speaks to the common man. He is not a Congressman who just votes the party line blindly as the previous incumbent did. Juan is a refreshing change!