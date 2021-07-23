 Skip to main content
Letter: Juan Padres for City Council
Letter: Juan Padres for City Council

The pandemic amplified Tucson’s already substantial struggle with poverty as it did in many other places and, now more than ever, revitalization and recovery should be the top priority for local governments. Juan Padres is the best candidate to both mitigate the damage that has already been done and effect lasting change in Tucson’s Ward 3. Juan is a small business owner, and has valuable experience as Tucson’s economic development specialist and business liaison with Mexico. He is someone who prioritizes education and infrastructure as methods for dealing with poverty, and has the creativity and deeply rooted love for Tucson that makes for a great community representative. His opponent has commendable experience in conservation and combating climate change. Thankfully, Mayor Romero and the council have already made the climate a top priority and will continue to take action in dealing with the crisis in years to come. Both candidates have merit, but Juan has a background in areas in which the council has much room for improvement.

Alfonso Villasenor

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

