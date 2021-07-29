Letter: Juan Padres for Ward 3

I support Juan Padres and urge Tucson voters to elect him to serve Ward 3 and the city of Tucson. Juan's top priority of mitigating poverty in Tucson is critical to our whole community as very few people understand the severity and impact it has on us. 27% of Ward 3 residents (more than 1 of 4) are below poverty, which is 15% more than the over 23% of Tucsonans (almost 1 of 4) who are below poverty, and the median household income in Tucson is $41,625, which is 34% more than Ward 3's mere $31,100, according to the City of Tucson, Poverty and Urban Stress, 2020 Report. Juan's experience as a business owner, city of Tucson employee, and graduate of the UofA’s Eller College of Management will well serve Tucsonans. I am a Ward 3 resident, have 56 years professional experience in the accounting, tax and consulting business, and over the past 5 years my Tucson nonprofit has been working to mitigate poverty in Pima County.
Dennis Melin
Northeast side
