Letter: Juan Padres for Ward 3
Letter: Juan Padres for Ward 3

I support Juan Padres and his strong vision for the City of Tucson. His experience as a small business owner and an economic development specialist at the City will serve our community well. Juan has a deep understanding of the major issues facing Ward 3—poverty and rising crime—and offers forward-looking solutions. According to the City of Tucson Poverty and Urban Stress 2020 Report, Ward 3 has the highest violent crime rate and is third among other wards with the most residents living below poverty. As a resident of Ward 3 and Juan’s neighbor, I appreciate his pledge to work on these challenging issues by making them his top priority. Juan’s platform recognizes the importance of jobs and investing in our workforce for our community to prosper. His reasoned and collaborative leadership will undoubtedly be an asset to the Council and our city. Juan Padres is the clear choice for Ward 3.

Gabriela Elias

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

