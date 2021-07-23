Letter: Juan Padres for Ward 3

Dear Editors,
I wholeheartedly agree with the endorsement of Juan Padres for Ward 3 by the Editorial Board.
I got to know Mr. Padres when I was Tucson's Zoning Examiner and a member of the Tucson Executive Leadership Team. While I was working for the city, Mr. Padres served a crucial role at Tucson’s economic development office. I observed firsthand Mr. Padres’ integrity, intelligence, energy, innovative thinking, negotiation skills, and ability to bring divergent interests to agreement. He is a dynamic person who cares about Tucson and works hard to make this city better. I concur with the opinion that while Kevin Dahl is a committed advocate for environmental issues, Juan Padres is the better candidate. Mr. Padres understands Tucson faces many problems that need equal attention and persistence. Tucson deserves a Ward 3 council member who will tackle a variety of complex issues, who is also rooted in pragmatic, progressive politics. Juan Padres is the candidate who will achieve results that matter to a diverse population of stakeholders.
Linus Kafka, JD, PhD
Midtown
