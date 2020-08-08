Letter: Judge Defends Ruling Class by Tim Steller

Re: the Aug. 5 article "Judge defends AZ ruling class in egregious decision."
Tim Steller hit the nail-head with his article in today's AZ Star. Why is Arizona ranked something like 48th in educational resources compared to other states? Because people in power do not care to educate children in public schools.
The Invest in Ed people gathered over 465, 000 signatures in the heat of the summer with Covid 19 nipping their heels to present a way of funding for public schools that gets around the abysmal amount of funding from the legislature and Gov. Ducey. By creating a 1% surcharge on income over 250,000 for an individual or 500,000 for a couple, funds for education can be augmented. WE NEED THEM.
This petition was thrown out by the Arizona Supreme Court in 2018 but was clearly reworded to avoid confusion by normal citizens. Shall the will of 400,000 citizens be disregarded by a few powerful men? Let the voters decide!
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
