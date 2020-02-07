Letter: Judge Marquez reverses convictions No More Deaths
View Comments

Letter: Judge Marquez reverses convictions No More Deaths

Federal Judge Rosemary Marquez has reversed the convictions of four members of No More Deaths for providing water and other supplies for illegal aliens on the border. Marquez based her decision on that the individuals were following their religious beliefs. Marquez is a liberal appointed by Obama. She was a former federal public defender in Tucson. In private practice she defended Mexican cartel member high ranking corrupt PGR Mexican federal prosecutor Eduardo Acosta-Michel of Nogales, Sonora, MX. She negotiated a plea for him to a federal felony, but which violation, Bank Structuring, did not restrict him from later being petitioned by relatives in the U.S. to become a green card holder. Would Marquez have reversed a civil rights conviction for an owner of a bakery for acting on religious beliefs in not baking a wedding cake for a gay couple? Or reversed the domestic assault conviction of a Muslim man for domestic abuse of his wife based on his religious beliefs in the Koran? I doubt it!

Ric Hanson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Recycling

Why does a metropolitan area the size of Tucson and the surrounding cities and towns, not have at least a basic convenient drop off recycling system?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News