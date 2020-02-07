Letter: Judge Marquez reverses convictions No More Deaths

Federal Judge Rosemary Marquez has reversed the convictions of four members of No More Deaths for providing water and other supplies for illegal aliens on the border. Marquez based her decision on that the individuals were following their religious beliefs. Marquez is a liberal appointed by Obama. She was a former federal public defender in Tucson. In private practice she defended Mexican cartel member high ranking corrupt PGR Mexican federal prosecutor Eduardo Acosta-Michel of Nogales, Sonora, MX. She negotiated a plea for him to a federal felony, but which violation, Bank Structuring, did not restrict him from later being petitioned by relatives in the U.S. to become a green card holder. Would Marquez have reversed a civil rights conviction for an owner of a bakery for acting on religious beliefs in not baking a wedding cake for a gay couple? Or reversed the domestic assault conviction of a Muslim man for domestic abuse of his wife based on his religious beliefs in the Koran? I doubt it!
Ric Hanson
North side
