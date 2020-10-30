Letter: Judiciary

Democrats like Mark Kelly are determined to upend our judicial protections by packing the courts with judges who promise to uphold their activist agenda even when it conflicts with our basic constitutional protections. Eliminating the Senate filibuster would be the first step, and so far Kelly has refused to reveal where he stands on it. That tells us all we need to know about Kelly’s intentions. Politics have no place in judicial reasoning. A vote for Senator McSally is a vote to preserve America’s strong, independent judicial branch of government.
Diane Salgado
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
