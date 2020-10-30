 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Judiciary
View Comments

Letter: Judiciary

Democrats like Mark Kelly are determined to upend our judicial protections by packing the courts with judges who promise to uphold their activist agenda even when it conflicts with our basic constitutional protections. Eliminating the Senate filibuster would be the first step, and so far Kelly has refused to reveal where he stands on it. That tells us all we need to know about Kelly’s intentions. Politics have no place in judicial reasoning. A vote for Senator McSally is a vote to preserve America’s strong, independent judicial branch of government.

Diane Salgado

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News