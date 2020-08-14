Letter: July's low rain amount disingenuous

From the Star: Tucson’s monsoon has also been dismal, with 0.66 of an inch of rain officially recorded since the June 15 start of the season — representing the fourth-driest monsoon on record as of last week. NWS senior meteorologist John Glueck said "A normal monsoon would have produced 2.91 inches of rain by this time. The searing heat and the lack of monsoon rains is due to a strong mass of high pressure air over this area that has stuck around." Glueck mentioned nothing about CO2 emissions causing it. On 7/23, the Star reported 1-2 inches of rain fell in many parts of Tucson. Only .14" was recorded at Tucson International Airport (TIA), the NWS' official rain recording station! KVOA reported 3-4" fell of Tucson's west side. Pima County’s Rain Gauges Chart for July showed many areas of the metro received more than TIA’s .66”. It rained the night of the Bighorn fire in June, but none fell at TIA.
Charles Tach
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
