Letter: Jump in child deaths due to abuse, neglect and guns

The Annual Arizona Child Fatality Review shows that last year the number of child deaths due to neglect and abuse shot up by 36.2 %. Substance abuse by the parents happened in half of those deaths. Many of the children had been referred to the Department of Child Safety four times before their deaths. Nine of all 128 child deaths in the state last year involved guns, the highest rate in ten years. Thirty-eight percent of child suicides used guns. The Governor, the DCS director and the legislature need to look at the reported current DCS practice of sending drug-exposed children home to substance-abusing parents with little drug treatment or drug testing. Many DCS workers position are unfilled. Consider a significant bonus pay raise plus more support and treatment for families dealing with substance abuse. The legislature needs to make homes more gun-safe with due process "red flag" laws and mandated gun safes and locks in homes with children.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
