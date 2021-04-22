Letter: Jury Decision Violence Is Not Tucson

There’s a hot button court trial decision pending in Minneapolis. I don’t know the outcome and you don’t either since we are not seated on the jury, trusting our judicial process, warts and all, to be the best arbitrator that society has devised.
The trial verdict will certainly motivate protesters nationwide of all political persuasions to voice their views but my opinion is only concerned about how Tucson responses.
We must allow total acceptance of constitutional speech and zero tolerance for crime on our downtown streets, expecting no broken windows, no graffiti and only noise.
This is the epitome of professional policing, something that is on trial in Minnesota. Let’s do better.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.