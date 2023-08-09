I can think of another. As an 86-year old I like to turn in early, and Big 12 away games will permit me that luxury
without having to record the games and watch them the following day.
But I expect pitfalls as well. Over the years, I've watched a preponderance of negative results when our teams have
to travel across three time zones, and especially when the games are scheduled in the early morning, our time. It's a
little matter of fighting our biological clocks as well as our opponents, especially when the home teams or the media have the discretion when the games are scheduled. I think new ground rules should be instituted regarding scheduling. And expect adjustments needed for cross country travels as well. Our athletes will have to endure a
number of pressures they've not had before Expect a number of adjustments initially..
John Schmidt
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.