I can think of another. As an 86-year old I like to turn in early, and Big 12 away games will permit me that luxury

without having to record the games and watch them the following day.

But I expect pitfalls as well. Over the years, I've watched a preponderance of negative results when our teams have

to travel across three time zones, and especially when the games are scheduled in the early morning, our time. It's a

little matter of fighting our biological clocks as well as our opponents, especially when the home teams or the media have the discretion when the games are scheduled. I think new ground rules should be instituted regarding scheduling. And expect adjustments needed for cross country travels as well. Our athletes will have to endure a

number of pressures they've not had before Expect a number of adjustments initially..

John Schmidt

Southwest side