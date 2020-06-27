Letter: Just a reminder about McSally

In 2018 Martha McSally was defeated by Kyrsten Sinema for the U.S. Senate seat. Clearly the people of Arizona do not want her to represent them. Then a few weeks after the election Gov. Ducey appoints McSally to the Senate, not elected by the people appointed by the Governor. Guess we have to do it one more time. Vote for Mark Kelly to represent us in the Senate.
Linda Morrison
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
