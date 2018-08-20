In the not too distant past, there was once a conservative paper in Tucson called The Tucson Citizen. Apparently, it wasn’t conservative enough for its subscribers, so it failed. Now, we have certain readers complaining about liberal bias in the reporting of the Arizona Daily Star about our misogynistic, lying and cheating president. When the truth is said, it may well sound biased, but the truth is the truth.
Conservative readers think they can bully the Star to acquiesce to their unyielding point of view, but I believe the Star’s journalists will always print the truth with verified sources. I recommend that if you don’t like the Star’s fair reporting based on facts and true details, create another conservative paper, because we who value the Star’s balanced reporting over time, want it to continue as is.
David Pear
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.