To: Jill Jorden Spitz

Quoting you: “I’ve talked with more than 100 readers this week, all but a handful expressing anywhere from mild disgust to complete outrage with my decision…” Shouldn’t this tell you something about the decision you made for this community? I think you made a bandwagon decision, a self-righteous decision, and now you find it impossible to say: “I over reacted; I was wrong; I made the wrong decision for the Star.” I think you should reconsider and move away from analyzing the sincerity of Wiley’s apology.

Your rationalizations did not fly with me. You don’t stand in loco parentis for us.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments