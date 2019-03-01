To: Jill Jorden Spitz
Quoting you: “I’ve talked with more than 100 readers this week, all but a handful expressing anywhere from mild disgust to complete outrage with my decision…” Shouldn’t this tell you something about the decision you made for this community? I think you made a bandwagon decision, a self-righteous decision, and now you find it impossible to say: “I over reacted; I was wrong; I made the wrong decision for the Star.” I think you should reconsider and move away from analyzing the sincerity of Wiley’s apology.
Your rationalizations did not fly with me. You don’t stand in loco parentis for us.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.