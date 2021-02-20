Letter: Just My Opinion

Our Federal and State Governments have needed money so badly they have taken it away from our schools and their programs-gym/civics/music/ etc. Now we expect the children to grow up and be respectful of our Government-unfortunately the don't know what our forefathers went through to give us our freedoms. Now comes along the Orange One and now the kids minds are so manipulated to the point where they don't know any real history, but it's ok that there are no more gym classes/no music/no civics and G-d knows what else they have been deprived of because of a lack of education. Just something to think about.
Dee Emeson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.