Letter: JUST PUCKER

Years ago while growing up in Indiana it was impossible to get from point A to point B without being stopped by a train blocking your route , at times one train would have to wait for another to pass before proceeding . Because of this it became a necessity to learn how to "beat " the train to the crossing . Without seeing it you knew by the sound of the whistle how fast it was going and from which direction and how many seconds you had to win or lose this contest .
After moving to Tucson I'm being forced to put some of those driving "skills" to good use . Although I'm no longer racing trains I am kept busy dodging the majority of drivers who are unaware of speed limits and lines on the road and lack the mental capacity to follow any of them . The problem for me is there is no whistle .
Roger Boesch
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.