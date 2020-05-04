Letter: Just what qualifies McSally to be a senator?
Aida Reed wrote asking “what qualifies Kelly to be a senator?” And then went on to campaign for McSally. She tells us, “at least McSally...” unable to use any superlatives about McSally. In my experience of McSally I found her to be a poor representative for our area. She tended to send emails praising herself, telling us she was working for Arizona, while she was, and remains, a Trump lackey. What qualifies McSally to be our senator? Nothing of value. She ran for senator and lost because of her mean spirited, dishonest campaign ads. McSally is our senator now only because she was appointed.... not because we wanted her or voted for her.

What qualifies Kelly. He is not a career politician, not part of the swamp. Kelly is extremely well educated, an academy graduate, he served our nation as a naval captain and as an astronaut. However Kelly’s greatest qualification is something McSally doesn’t have: INTEGRITY!

C G Jones

East side

