Letter: Justice Court wedding blues

Re: the Aug. 8 article "Pima audit faults court's handling of wedding fees."
As a retired Justice of the Peace I would like to add some details to the recent article on weddings. Although not a part of "official" duties, performing wedding ceremonies is very much historically and currently a vital public service. Not permitted to advertise, the public either just "knows" when needed to call a JP or find the information via Google or by friends/family referral. Conducting marriage ceremonies is the best part of being a JP. Nothing is more fun than to to be out and about then hear someone say "Hey you married me!"
The fact that a fee is required for after-hours ceremonies is the worst kept secret ever. County Administration has for years accepted full reimbursement from the JP's for hired security present during wedding sessions. Wedding supplies and expenses paid strictly from fees. Weddings only done after hours. Separate. Discretionary. Regular accounting standards not applicable. Chuck was in the loop. Free weddings? Maybe he will get an online minister license and do them himself?
Paul Simon
Northwest side
