Letter: Justice in Pima County

After 30 years in the justice system as a lawyer and Administrative Law Judge, I know through my own experience how little actual justice there is. The county attorney's office for years has been only interested in winning and putting people in jail regardless of their actual guilt. Both male candidates for the office have been there for years, supporting this attitude and practice. We desperately need someone from the outside that actually knows what justice is. Laura Conover is just what we need. She has experience as a defense attorney and has seen just how unjust the win at all costs present county attorney is. She has federal court experience, which is invaluable and broadens her point of view positively. I highly recommend that you vote for Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney..
Bette Richards, Esq.
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
