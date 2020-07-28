You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Justice in Pima County
View Comments

Letter: Justice in Pima County

After 30 years in the justice system as a lawyer and Administrative Law Judge, I know through my own experience how little actual justice there is. The county attorney's office for years has been only interested in winning and putting people in jail regardless of their actual guilt. Both male candidates for the office have been there for years, supporting this attitude and practice. We desperately need someone from the outside that actually knows what justice is. Laura Conover is just what we need. She has experience as a defense attorney and has seen just how unjust the win at all costs present county attorney is. She has federal court experience, which is invaluable and broadens her point of view positively. I highly recommend that you vote for Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney..

Bette Richards, Esq.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News