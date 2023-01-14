Letter: Justine Wadsack disrespect to LD17

Political posturing and childish behavior do not belong in its august body. We all hear others say things that we don’t agree with. When you turn your back on a speaker or walk out, you are only demeaning your position. As a voter and constituent, we expect proper decorum. We are all exhausted by stunts like this and expect a bipartisan approach in your leadership in LD17. You represent republicans, democrats and independents. Do your job and do not embarrass us again, or you will be voted out next election.We need to get things done and showing disrespect to the governor on the first day is not a good start. Work on good legislation, do not be the reason we fail.