In the guise of “protecting children,” LD17 Senator Justine Wadsack has promoted bills that would control what public school children read and how they learn about the human body, “protect” them from drag queens, control what pronouns others use to refer to them, allowing parents to put certain topics off limits for school counseling….and the list goes on. This reminds me of Educational Decrees that Harry Potter’s despised teacher, Delores Umbridge, nailed to the walls of Hogwarts to keep students from learning about the Dark Arts. Similarly, the Arizona Senate’s own Delores is “nailing” dozens of bills that would reduce the safety and comfort of children in schools, especially trans kids, eliminate the teaching of accurate US history, and defund public schools, to name a few. Delores got her comeuppance after she delivered a racist rant to the centaurs. Watch out, Justine. The centaurs will be looking for you in 2024.