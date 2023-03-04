During her campaign for LD17 candidate Justine Wadsack of the Freedom Team promised to" PROTECT the PEOPLE and DEFEND their FREEDOM." Now that she is a state senator and a member of the Freedom Caucus, she says that what she promised only applies for those people who agree with her. Since she disagrees with many of the Democratic voters in Tucson and city council decisions, she is going to take away their local democratic control and charter government under her SCR 1023 being passed by the legislature. Sounds more like dictatorial Russia or China!