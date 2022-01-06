Letter: JWST Also Delivers on Earth

The Christmas launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is a gift that keeps giving for youngsters interested in science, technology, engineering, and math.
Since 2002, JWST’s scientists have helped society understand upcoming discoveries about the origins of planets, stars, galaxies, and life. Success requires laying foundations of conceptual understanding, including infrared light, exoplanet chemistry, and precision tools. These concepts are best grounded in hands-on, discovery-oriented experiences combined with collaborative interactions with enthusiastic experts.
NASA mandated that JWST’s instruments have an educational mission. We partnered with the Girl Scouts of the USA, so adult leaders and scientists could learn together how best to convey scientific results. During 20 years of “Train the Trainer” workshops at Mt. Lemmon observatories and Biosphere, over 340 GSUSA/JWST leaders in 47 states helped develop “best practices” in Space Science. Our grassroots team communicates with women of all ages and their families. Already, young Girl Scouts have become engineers and astrophysicists!
Don McCarthy and Larry Lebofsky
Northwest side
