Letter: JWST Does Deliver on Planet A

Re: the Jan. 3 letter "There is no Planet B."
In his Letter from Jan. 2, Mr. Weil presents a false dichotomy by assuming that space exploration offers no benefits here on Planet A. The James Webb Space Telescope cost taxpayers $10 billion, but that money is spent here on Earth, not launched into space. Already, some of that new technology has been applied in hospitals and industries to improve everyday life.
In 2002, NASA mandated that JWST’s instruments also conduct a simultaneous, educational mission. We partnered with the Girl Scouts of the USA, so adult leaders and scientists could learn together how best to convey scientific results. During 20 years of “Train the Trainer” workshops here at Mt. Lemmon observatories and Biosphere, over 340 GSUSA/JWST leaders in 47 states helped develop “best practices” for educational activities in Space Science. Our grassroots team communicates with women of all ages and their families to inspire and equip a new generation. Already, young Girl Scouts have become engineers and astrophysicists!
Don McCarthy
Northwest side
