Letter: K-12 Students Must Be Fed

Re: the Feb. 13 article "TUSD caps meal charges to avoid debt that could reach$1M."
Many schools provide students breakfast, lunch, and supper as well as meals over the summer. Proper nutrition reduces absenteeism and makes a difference in students’ ability to concentrate and learn. This article should serve as a wake-up call for the federal government, the Arizona Legislature, and concerned community members. No hungry child should be expected to learn on an empty stomach.
Last fall, Senator Bernie Sanders introduced S.2609, the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2019. In addition to providing free breakfasts and lunches for all K-12 students, this legislation also addresses lunch debt, increases funding for school meals, and improving summer and after-school food programs. Write to our senators to encourage them to support this bill.
Learn more about what TUSD is doing to serve students’ nutritional needs and consider joining our family in making a donation: http://www.tusd1.org/Departments/Food-Services.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
