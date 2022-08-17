Letter: K-9 Transfer after biting handler

Kudos to Sheriff Nanos for not euthanizing K-9 Messi who was not a good match for his handler. I was touched by our Sheriff’s response in his recent interview with the Star referring to the dogs with such love and respect. As an owner of a six year old Belgian Malinois named Savannah who has had schutzhund training, I can attest that working with this breed takes more than just patience and skill, it takes love and sensitivity. To all the handlers and their K-9s in Pima County, many thanks for everything you do for our community.