 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kamala Harris says she is "proud" of Jacob Blake
View Comments

Letter: Kamala Harris says she is "proud" of Jacob Blake

In telephonic interview with the Blake family, Kamala Harris spoke to Jacob Blake and said, ""she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain." Wow! Does she even know that Blake is accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house in May and sexually assaulting her? At the time of his encounter with Kenosha police, he was wanted for disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and criminal trespass against the mother of his children. In the incident wherein Blake was shot in the back several times, he had resisted arrest, assaulted officers and allegedly was holding or going for a knife in his car. No police officers have been charged in that case yet. But here comes Harris saying she is so "proud" of Blake ignoring his sexual assault charges. And Biden is calling for charges to be filed against the involved officer before the investigation is completed. A prime example of Biden/Harris on the side of criminals and rushing to judgement against the police.

Teresa McDonald

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News