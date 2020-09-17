Letter: Kamala Harris says she is "proud" of Jacob Blake

In telephonic interview with the Blake family, Kamala Harris spoke to Jacob Blake and said, ""she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain." Wow! Does she even know that Blake is accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house in May and sexually assaulting her? At the time of his encounter with Kenosha police, he was wanted for disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and criminal trespass against the mother of his children. In the incident wherein Blake was shot in the back several times, he had resisted arrest, assaulted officers and allegedly was holding or going for a knife in his car. No police officers have been charged in that case yet. But here comes Harris saying she is so "proud" of Blake ignoring his sexual assault charges. And Biden is calling for charges to be filed against the involved officer before the investigation is completed. A prime example of Biden/Harris on the side of criminals and rushing to judgement against the police.
Teresa McDonald
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
