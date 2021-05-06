 Skip to main content
Letter: Karen Fann in Poor Company
Letter: Karen Fann in Poor Company

"It's not who votes that counts, it's who counts the votes," is a quote that has been attributed to Joseph Stalin, Napoleon Bonaparte, and "Boss" Tweed of Tammany Hall. But nobody believes it more fervently than Republicans in the Arizona state senate.

Senate president Karen Fann joins Stalin, Bonaparte, and Tweed in making sure she gets just the rights counters in place for her redo. She doesn't like how workers designated by law, and officials elected by voters, counted ballots, so she brings in the Cyber Ninjas, whose very name inspires confidence.

It's not enough to blow $150,000 of taxpayer money on this fiasco, but Republicans want to raise $2.8 million more to reward the Cyber Ninjas. Heck, I'll pretend to give the GOP the results they want for $1 million. My Cyber Gurus are a bargain!

Shouldn't we at least get some competitive bidding on this scam?

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

