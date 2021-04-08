Letter: Karen Fann's audit threatens every Arizonan's vote

Senate President Karen Fann is conducting a 2020 election audit based on the unsupported theory that Dominion voting machines were hacked. She has hired a man (Doug Logan), who was spreading this theory on Twitter, to lead the audit. Sydney Powell is being sued by Dominion for spreading this false theory. She defended herself this week by asserting “no reasonable person” could believe her claims “were truly statements of fact.” So, Karen Fann is conducting an audit based on lies admitted in court and led by a man who Tweeted and re-Tweeted those lies. This is all at an expense of $150,000 to the taxpayers.
In my view, the expense to the voters is more. She is setting a up precedent that the legislature can subpoena the voting records of any future election on the flimsiest pretext to do with them what they wish. They would have the power to cancel your vote if the election results don't suit them.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.