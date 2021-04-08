 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Karen Fann's audit threatens every Arizonan's vote
View Comments

Letter: Karen Fann's audit threatens every Arizonan's vote

  • Comments

Senate President Karen Fann is conducting a 2020 election audit based on the unsupported theory that Dominion voting machines were hacked. She has hired a man (Doug Logan), who was spreading this theory on Twitter, to lead the audit. Sydney Powell is being sued by Dominion for spreading this false theory. She defended herself this week by asserting “no reasonable person” could believe her claims “were truly statements of fact.” So, Karen Fann is conducting an audit based on lies admitted in court and led by a man who Tweeted and re-Tweeted those lies. This is all at an expense of $150,000 to the taxpayers.

In my view, the expense to the voters is more. She is setting a up precedent that the legislature can subpoena the voting records of any future election on the flimsiest pretext to do with them what they wish. They would have the power to cancel your vote if the election results don't suit them.

Robert White

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Freedom"

"Freedom" to choose whether to be vaccinated against COVID includes the "freedom" to be infected, to infect other people, to fill hospital bed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News