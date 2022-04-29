 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she promises to deal with issues beyond the power and jurisdiction of an Arizona governor, like nationwide inflation, the border, immigration, and drug and people smuggling. For better or worse, like it or not , these issues are Federal issues, and the least Federal employee has nmore control over these things than the governor of Arizona, whoever they might be. State issues include roads, education, conservation of State lands, State prisons, and State level crimes like election fraud, speeding, State tax evasion, and setting wildfires. I am sick and tired of amateurs, runniing as outsiders, who campaign on issues that have nothing to do with the job they are seeking. I encourgae State Repub;icans to nominaste a qualified candidate, not a poseur like Robson. Inexperience is no asset

David Vernon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

