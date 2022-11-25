Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona governor by Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs. Yes, Ms Lake, Arizonan’s know BS when they see it, and they voted against you (and your mentor Donald Tump) for that is basically what you had to offer. That, and just another Fox TV “Pretty Face”. Good riddance from the political scene.