 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

  • Comments

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona governor by Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs. Yes, Ms Lake, Arizonan’s know BS when they see it, and they voted against you (and your mentor Donald Tump) for that is basically what you had to offer. That, and just another Fox TV “Pretty Face”. Good riddance from the political scene.

Robert Hutchens

Marana, Az

Robert Hutchens

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Election results

For all you liberals out there (and I know there's many because I do read the editorials) why can Florida, with a greater population than Ariz…

Letter: Deliberate inflation

Inflation is always greed in action. The law of supply and demand is a euphemism cooked up by an 18th century economist to make "scientific" w…

Letter: Thank you

I want to thank the voters for electing me to the Pima Community College Governing Board. I appreciate your trust. I will work hard to represe…

Letter: Adieu to Lake

After losing the Governor's Race to Katie Hobbs, Trump Mini-Me, Kari Lake stated "Arizonans know B.S. when they see it". Kari Lake is finally …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News