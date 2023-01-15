Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down there?" I can only respond " that's Arizona." How else to explain that a judge grants a hearing, but explicitly warns Lake's lawyers to present only testimony & evidence of intentional misconduct sufficient to change election results, among other limited legal considerations. In a 2day trial they present absolutely none. Lake's lawyers even call a pollster who's methodology got an "F" rating, to preposterously testify that an unusually low number of call backs from voters some extrapolated to 40,000 fewer voters( skewing 70% for Lake) didn't vote but should be counted & added to the totals overcoming Hobb's 17,115 vote lead! 6'th grade math? 28,000 added to Lakes total. 12,000 added to Hobb's total, certifying her victory by 1,117 votes. Some Lawyers! Judge won't sanction for frivolous lawsuit. Arizona National laughingstock again.