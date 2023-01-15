 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kari Lake

  • Comments

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down there?" I can only respond " that's Arizona." How else to explain that a judge grants a hearing, but explicitly warns Lake's lawyers to present only testimony & evidence of intentional misconduct sufficient to change election results, among other limited legal considerations. In a 2day trial they present absolutely none. Lake's lawyers even call a pollster who's methodology got an "F" rating, to preposterously testify that an unusually low number of call backs from voters some extrapolated to 40,000 fewer voters( skewing 70% for Lake) didn't vote but should be counted & added to the totals overcoming Hobb's 17,115 vote lead! 6'th grade math? 28,000 added to Lakes total. 12,000 added to Hobb's total, certifying her victory by 1,117 votes. Some Lawyers! Judge won't sanction for frivolous lawsuit. Arizona National laughingstock again.

People are also reading…

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News