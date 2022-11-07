 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kari Lake

Kari Lake says the quiet thing out loud. She will not accept the will of the people. She will only accept a win. Please see the interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. Kari is endorsed by Trump, who lied more than 30,000 times while in office, who tried to end democracy in our lifetime, who is being investigated for espionage and tax fraud and rape. A man who still owes the city of Tucson $145,000 from 2015. We are a conservative state. But we are not MAGA conservative. We are John McCain conservative. We value our democracy. That’s Arizona. We deserve better than Kari Lake. Please remember when you go to the polls.

Pati Stein

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

