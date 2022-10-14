Letter: KARI LAKE'S PROMISES - ARE YOU KIDDING ME?

The only thing that this former newscaster and governor "wanna be" left off her list of promises is "a chicken in every pot". She proposes to bring sustainable fresh water to Arizona (how?), provide homes for the homeless (how?), reduce inflation (how?), eliminate the crime wave in our State (what crime wave?, how?), assure high paying jobs for our high school graduates (how?). Apparently, she learned a lot about solving complex political problems as a Phoenix news host for 27 years. If you believe those promises, I have an oceanside condo in Tucson to sell you - cheap!