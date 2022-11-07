 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kari Lake's Unfunded Agendas

Former TV News Anchor, Election Denier, Conspiracy Theorist and Trump Supporter Kari Lake has a lot of Great Ideas lately. She touts building a water pipeline from the Mississippi River to the Southwest and a Desalination Plant to bring water from the Gulf of Calif. to Arizona. She also has a great plan to complete a total border wall on the Arizona Border. All of these ideas costing Billions of Dollars.

The only thing missing from all her cheap talk, is how and who is going to fund these multi billion dollar projects.

The more I hear from Kari Lake, the more I support Katie Hobbs for Governor of AZ. The last thing we need in our Great State of AZ. is another TV Personality trying to occupy a Leadership Position. We have seen how that failed us in the past.

David Keating

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

