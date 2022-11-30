Letter: Kari the Impaler

Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who respect what he stood for. Her exaggerated "drive a stake through the heart" theatre was the epitome of classlessness. Maybe some local theatre groups desperate for actors and willing to train will be reaching out to Kari. Like Trump, when before an audience, she feels the need to throw out red meat that gets the easily manipulated base all riled up. Is she at all embarrassed by that despicable, childish display? Of course not! If you had any doubts Lake does not possess "the right stuff", that act should have made it crystal clear.