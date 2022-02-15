 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Karrin Robson for Governor of Arizona
Letter: Karrin Robson for Governor of Arizona

My wife and I were both shocked to see a TV ad for presumptive Republican Candidate for Governor, Ms. Karrin Robson, posing with an AR-15 "handgun." youtu.be/FiOfI2T5OtU?t=108 Unlike the more familiar AR-15 rifle, the "handgun" variants shown being handled by Ms. Robson are despised by law enforcement since they are particularly deadly and easily concealed....the assailant in the Boulder, Colorado "King Sooper" mass shooting of March 22, 2021 used an AR-15 "handgun" nearly identical to the one shown in the hands of Ms. Robson. www.cpr.org/2021/03/24/boulder-shooting-king-soopers-firearm-pistol-ar/ Although there is room for vigorous debate on gun rights, Ms. Robson's political advertisement seems to advocate ownership of a deadly weapon instead of a sporting firearm. We look forward to Ms. Robson's clarification of her message.

Charles Stack

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

