Letter: Karrin Taylor Robson on Border Security

Border Patrol agents have already encountered nearly 600,000 illegal immigrants since October alone. They’re not just coming from Mexico; migrants are arriving from dozens and dozens of countries, including some that hate the United States and are havens of terrorism. No wonder we say border security is national security.
I saw a TV advertisement from Karrin Taylor Robson who is running for Arizona Governor, that showed a bus pull up to the border on the Mexico side, and a group of undocumented immigrants walked calmly across the ravine into our country. Amazing! I simply cannot believe it has become that easy for people to enter our country.
We simply can’t wait for the feds to fix this crisis. Karrin Taylor Robson’s plan to ACT by surging National Guard, giving local law enforcement the resources they need, and finishing the wall, is right for Arizona. That would be a great start to getting this situation under control. I agree with Karrin.
Valeri Bustamante
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.