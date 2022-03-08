Letter: Karrin Taylor Robson

i find it curious that Karrin Taylor Robson's political ads no longer mention her support for Donald Trump. She wants to finish the "WALL" - is Mexico paying for it again or perhaps a "Go-Fund-Me-Page". What's her position on the 2020 election - Fair or Fraud? How about public schools - does she support public education or the republican party led efforts to destroy it? Does she support the republican led efforts to make the voting process more difficult? She's never held public office why does that make her qualified to lead this state? Lots of questions to be answered during this upcoming campaign!
Tom Haslag
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.